Four wanted individuals believed to be in Vernon

RCMP seek public’s assistance in locating three men and one woman

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating four people with warrants believed to be in the Vernon area.

Brent Thomas Doyle, 38, is wanted for possession of stolen property.

Doyle is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound man with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Five-foot-11 Brock Dumont, 27, is wanted for breach of a release order. He’s described as a 159-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donny Glen Neigum, 48, is wanted for breach of an undertaking.

Neigum is described as a 5-foot-10, 170-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes.

Trista Lynn Kraus, 42, is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Kraus is described as a 5-foot-3, 119-pound woman with brown hair and eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Doyle, Dumont, Neigum or Kraus, contact the local detachment at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

READ MORE: RCMP not responsible for death of North Okanagan helmetless motorcycle rider

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP