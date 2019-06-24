Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Ashcroft RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a four-year-old boy was assaulted during a soccer tournament over the weekend.

“A four-year-old boy sustained injuries to his leg as the result of an altercation with up to four other minors,” said Ashcroft RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Kathleen Fitzgerald.

“We’re looking to find out who the minors are so that we can confirm their ages.”

Fitzgerald said the incident does constitute an assault, but how it is treated will depend on the kids’ ages.

The four-year-old was transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitzgerald said the boy was not from Ashcroft, and that the alleged attackers also do not appear to be from the community. An adult intervened and told the minors to stop, at which point they scattered.

It is not known if the suspects were participating in the soccer tournament, or if they were the siblings or friends of some of the players.

READ MORE: B.C. parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or know the identities of the minors involved, to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


