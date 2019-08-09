Trooper is one of the musical acts performing this weekend at the Rock The Lake Festival outside Prospera Place in Kelowna. The iconic Canadian band will close out the festival on Sunday night. (Contributed)

Fourth annual Rock The Lake music festival kicks off Friday in Kelowna

David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane and Trooper headline the three-day festival

  • Aug. 9, 2019 11:13 a.m.
  • News

Classic rock fans are nothing if not loyal.

The fourth annual Rock The Lake Festival is again a sell-out as the three-day event kicks off tonight (Friday, Aug. 9) night and will wrap up Sunday (Aug. 11) evening.

This year’s musical line-up includes David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart.

With past festivals having focused on Canadian rock’n roll acts popular during the ’70s and ’80s, several of this year’s performers —including Streetheart, Prism, The Headpins and Honeymoon Suite — are making their second visits to the festival.

READ MORE: Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

Friday’s festival concert opening will feature Travers (6 p.m.), Honeymoon Suite (7:15 p.m.) and Wilcox (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday will see Streetheart (3:30 p.m.), The Romantics (5 p.m.), 54-40 (6:40 p.m.) and Tom Cochrane with Red Rider (8:30 p.m.)

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Prism (3:30 p.m.), The Headpins (5 p.m.), Quiet Riot (6:40 p.m.) and Trooper (8:30 p.m.).

Prospera Place will again be open to offer a temporary reprieve from the heat along with food services available.

The festival grounds will also include food trucks.

Festival-goers are advised again this year to bring their own chairs if they wish to sit in front of the stage.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby born on side of Highway 97

Just Posted

Armstrong ready to horse around at IPE

B.C.’s largest agricultural fair begins its 120th show Aug. 28

UPDATE: Two North Okanagan suspects arrested without incident

RCMP seek six individuals in the Vernon area

Eagle Bluff wildfire continues to grow

A total of 180 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze, and 20 attended to the fire overnight

No decision on adventure park at Spallumcheen hearing

A public hearing on a proposed mountain adventure park in Spallumcheen ended in a non-decision

Our History in Pictures

Movies shown on the big screen in Vernon’s north end

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Homeless man thinks Salmon Arm bylaw should target only aggressive panhandlers

Man missing sense of community from spending years on downtown street

Shuswap breast cancer patient finds joy in hiding painted rocks

Blind Bay resident’s art project sees work shared world over

Shea Weber Way namesake scores Old Town Road sign

Sicamous signs also on their way to Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Most Read