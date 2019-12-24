RCMP investigating fourth child-luring incident in West Kelowna

The incident happened on Dec. 23 at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road

A fourth possible child luring incident is being investigated by West Kelowna RCMP.

On Dec. 23 around 9 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP received a complaint about a 16-year-old boy who was offered a ride from a stranger into Westbank around 11:15 a.m. The teenage boy declined the ride prompting the driver to ask him if he was sure that he did not need a ride. The teenage boy declined again and the driver drove away.

According to police, the boy was waiting at a bus stop near McIver Road and McTaggart Road when the male driver, described as having a round face, a grey beard, wearing glasses and driving a white sedan, offered him a ride. A licence plate was not obtained and the make and model of the vehicle are not known.

“It should be known that the matter was reported hours after the incident occurred because the teenage boy did not fear for his safety, nor did the male offering the ride exhibit any aggressive or rude behaviour,” says Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “This incident was reported to police because there have been other similar reports made.”

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating the matter and is canvassing for video surveillance to determine if there are links to other similar reports that have been made previously.

West Kelowna residents have reported three similar incidents in the past month.

The first incident happened on Nov. 27 after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man along Cougar Road in West Kelowna.

The second happened on Dec. 1 after a 10-year-old girl was offered a ride by a man driving a silver vehicle. According to the RCMP, the young girl was walking westbound on Pritchard Drive near Barona Beach when a man drove up beside her and asked if she wanted a ride.

The third came on Dec. 2, when officers received a report that a 15-year-old boy had been asked by a man if he wanted to get in his van.

Anyone with information about this incident, the person involved or the vehicle is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.