Fourth round of curling wrapped up at the Scotties

Team Wild Card, skipped by Kerri Einarson (Manitoba), stands at 2 wins, no losses, after defeating Team Nova Scotia in Draw 4 Sunday at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. (File photo)

Special to the Western News by Matthew Abrey

Jennifer Jones and Team Manitoba continued their winning ways in Draw 4 Sunday at the Scotties, with a staggering 14-1 victory over Jody Smallwood and the Yukon Territory rink.

“It feels good to go out there and make a lot of your shots and it gives you some confidence, but we’re focusing on making our shots precise and exact, and even when you have a big lead you still want to do that so that you can gain something moving forward,” said Jones.

Jones’ rink started strong, ahead 6-0 after the first two ends and held an 8-0 lead going into the fifth, when Smallwood managed to draw to the button to capture her rink’s one and only point of the match, sending the Penticton crowd into a roaring show of support.

However, Jones bounced right back in a big way, capturing an incredible six points in the sixth end to push her rink’s lead to 14-1.

Curling Canada officials then decided to use the match umpire’s discretion and called an end to the game after the sixth end, making an exception to the Scotties tournament rule that all matches must be at least eight ends in length.

On sheet A, Team Saskatchewan and skip Karlee Korchinski took advantage of the very pro-Saskatchewan crowd, to the tune of an 8-4 victory against the Northwest Territories rink, bringing Itheir tournament record at 1-1.

Team Wildcard, Kerri Einarson and her Winnipeg-based rink, managed to take down Team Nova Scotia by a 7-5 score on sheet B, while Team New Brunswick prevented the Northern Ontario rink from getting their first win with an 8-5 victory on sheet C.

The fifth and final draw of the day will begin at 7 p.m.