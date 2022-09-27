Fowler looks to bloom again in Armstrong

Shirley Fowler offers the following to the residents of Armstrong as she seeks a sixth consecutive term as councillor:
• 17 years experience at the City of Armstrong council table;
• 13 years at the Regional District of North Okanagan as Armstrong representative;
• 12 years with the Sterile Insect Release program;
• Integrity, passion, a desire to work together with residents and a vast knowledge at both the local and regional levels.
“I have enjoyed sharing my last 17 years as a city councillor, and look forward to continuing that passion, giving back in ways that hopefully enhance the quality, longevity and sustainability of our community,” said Fowler, who arrived in Armstrong 58 years ago. She and her husband, Fred, celebrated their 50th anniversary this year, and live in the same heritage home they bought 48 years ago.
What’s important to Fowler for the coming four years are the city’s residents and the future. The key issues, she said, are fiscal responsibility, managed growth, supply of housing options for all ages and stages of life, environmental and climate adaptation issues, recreation options including pickleball courts, continued infrastructure improvements such as road projects, sewer upgrades, water conservation and increased water storage.
Fowler is also looking forward to the completion of the new city hall.
One interest dear to her is chairing Armstrong Communities in Bloom.
