Incumbent City of Armstrong councillor Shirley Fowler, (left), shown in 2019 with District of Sicamous Mayor Terry Rysz at the Communities in Bloom B.C. Awards Gala, is seeking a sixth consecutive term on council. (File photo)

Fowler looks to bloom again in Armstrong

Veteran councillor Shirley Fowler seeking sixth consecutive term on council

Shirley Fowler offers the following to the residents of Armstrong as she seeks a sixth consecutive term as councillor:

• 17 years experience at the City of Armstrong council table;

• 13 years at the Regional District of North Okanagan as Armstrong representative;

• 12 years with the Sterile Insect Release program;

• Integrity, passion, a desire to work together with residents and a vast knowledge at both the local and regional levels.

“I have enjoyed sharing my last 17 years as a city councillor, and look forward to continuing that passion, giving back in ways that hopefully enhance the quality, longevity and sustainability of our community,” said Fowler, who arrived in Armstrong 58 years ago. She and her husband, Fred, celebrated their 50th anniversary this year, and live in the same heritage home they bought 48 years ago.

What’s important to Fowler for the coming four years are the city’s residents and the future. The key issues, she said, are fiscal responsibility, managed growth, supply of housing options for all ages and stages of life, environmental and climate adaptation issues, recreation options including pickleball courts, continued infrastructure improvements such as road projects, sewer upgrades, water conservation and increased water storage.

Fowler is also looking forward to the completion of the new city hall.

One interest dear to her is chairing Armstrong Communities in Bloom.

“This organization has encouraged and welcomed an amazing team of volunteers that focus on six main criteria: heritage and cultural conservation, plant and floral displays, landscaped areas, tree management, environmental issues and community appearance,” said Fowler.

“All six of these categories are instrumental in coninuing to make our community bloom, attracting people to our town, enhancing our lifestyle. and making ‘our town’ be its best for our residents, business owners and tourists.”

If returned to a sixth term, Fowler has a number of things she envisions happening. Those include completing the new official community plan, attracting “badly needed” affordable rental housing, continung to listen to, learn from and form relationships with volunteer groups in town and being involved with the implementation of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

Fowler, Paul Britton and Steven Drapala are the current incumbent councillors who have let their name stand for the Oct. 15 municipal vote.

