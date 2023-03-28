Frack Free B.C protest converges in Vernon

Protesters were outside Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office on Monday, as a part of the province-wide, Frack Free B.C campaign (Green Party photo).

The demonstration on Monday was one of 40 across the province

Residents in Vernon were peacefully protesting outside Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office on Monday afternoon with one goal.

To discontinue fracking in the province.

The group was a part of a province-wide Frack Free B.C campaign, who held rallies in over 40 communities across the province, in opposition to drilling for natural gas in B.C.

The campaign comes a week after the approval of the Cedar LNG project, which is a $3 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

The project has been mentioned by Premier David Eby as the largest First Nations-owned infrastructure project, as the Haisla Nation partnered with the Pembina Pipeline Corporation to approve of the facility.

“It will provide unprecedented economic opportunity for both the Haisla Nation and for the region. It will create good new jobs,” said Eby in an address.

The project will consist of a floating natural LNG plant and marine export terminal located in the Douglas Channel, near Kitimat.

The facility approval comes after the province announced that all LNG projects in B.C must be net zero by 2030 as a part of its Energy Action Framework.

Peter McCartney, a climate campaigner for The Wilderness Committee, which created the Frack Free B.C campaign, was impressed with the turnout at the Vernon protest.

“I’m so happy to see residents of Vernon take part in our province-wide day of action to end fracking,” McCartney said. “I hope it shows local MLA Harwinder Sandhu that people in her community want their government to be doing everything it can to eliminate climate pollution instead of fracking for even more gas and making climate disasters like wildfires even worse.”

McCartney also mentioned that, although most agree with no longer burning fossil fuels, the province doesn’t seem to accept the reality of having to end fracking for gas.

“If governments have one job it is to keep their citizens safe. In a climate emergency that means phasing out these polluting products, not building a brand new LNG export industry.”

For more information on Frack Free B.C, visit wildernesscommittee.org.

READ MORE: Four new firefighters to be added to Vernon crew

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

frackingLNGprotest