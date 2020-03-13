Fraud claims thousands from North Okanagan resident

Another recent fraud has prompted a warning from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, as one local resident is conned out of a significant amount of money.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a local resident fell victim to an elaborate phone scam this week. The alleged scammers, claiming to be from their bank, advised the victim that they were conducting an investigation into on-going frauds in the area and requested access to their bank account. After the bank account was accessed, the victim was convinced that fraudulent activity may have taken place within their account. The victim was then directed to purchase numerous Google Play gift cards, which ended up totalling thousands of dollars.

“This is yet another reminder that no Financial or Government institution will request payments to be made in the form of gift cards,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “It is extremely unfortunate that this particular individual lost a considerable amount of money to this scam as the actions are irreversible by their financial institution.”

The RCMP want to warn residents that at no time should banking information be given over the phone to anyone, unless you have called the institution directly. If a banking institution should call you, advise them that you will call back using a number found on-line by you, or a number given to you previously by your bank.

For more information on how to further protect yourself against fraud visit the BC RCMP website.

