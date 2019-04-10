photo: Facebook

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

A daring examination of moral responsibility in virtual worlds comes to life by the Fred Skeleton Theatre Company.

The Nether, part serpentine crime drama, part haunting sci-fi thriller explores the consequences of living out our private dreams. It opens on a familiar interrogation scene with a grim technological twist.

As Detective Morris, an online investigator, questions Mr. Sims about his activities in a role-playing realm so realistic it could be life, she finds herself on slippery ethical ground. Sims argues for freedom to explore even the most deviant corners of our imagination. Morris holds that we cannot flesh out our malign fantasies without consequence. Their clash of wills leads to an outcome neither could have imagined. Suspenseful, ingeniously constructed, and fiercely intelligent, The Nether forces audiences to confront deeply disturbing questions about the boundaries of reality.

READ MORE: Play that took critics by storm comes to Kelowna

READ MORE:Kelowna Theatre Society brings play full of mystery and murder

Playwright Jennifer Haley won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn prize for The Nether and will be directed by Brandon Shalansky.

“I fall in love with this script over and over again every time I read it. The cast and I spent so much time just sitting and talking about the play, diving into every nook and cranny in the writing to really dissect it. It’s so fulfilling, and so powerful,”said Shalansky.

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company presents the first show of their new season, The Nether, at the WorkRoom, April 18 to 27.

Tickets are available at kelownatickets.com

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion
Next story
U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

Just Posted

RDNO promotes Kal Lake balance

North Okanagan directors trying to balance preseving drinking water quality and recreation on lake

Coldstream swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, named to Canadian team that will compete in Lima, Peru this August.

Vernon chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Massage fundraiser to help Vernon man battling cancer

This is the second fundraiser Jennifer Burton has organized in support of her brother-in-law, Carlos Thomas.

Pigs make special appearance at Armstrong Extreme Rodeo

Vernon Search and Rescue benefit from pig auction

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Man dies on Sunshine Coast after police try to arrest him

Police watchdog notified after police responded to a report of a suspected fraud at a bank

Widow evicted from home on Westbank First Nation land after husband dies

A 64-year-old woman will have to move from her home on WFN lands

Judge admits contested documents into B.C. child bride trial

Crown prosecutors sought the admission of fundamentalist Mormon records into child removal case

Erosion prompts evacuation alert along Shuswap creek

Fears grow as Newsome Creek rises and continues to erode its banks

West of Hell brings progressive thrash metal to Kelowna

West of Hell will be in Kelowna April 24

Fred Skeleton Theatre Company brings virtual world to life in new play

The Nether will be presented April 18 to 27

U.S. court wrongly took money from 9/11 widow and daughter

The 7-0 decision ends a decade-long dispute between a probate court and Carolyne Hynes

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Most Read