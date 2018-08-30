Free bus programs announced for Vernon families

Affordable transit programs were announced Thursday in Vernon.

With a focus on families, the City of Vernon and Vernon Regional Transit are launching two new programs effective Sept. 1: Kids Ride Free and Class Rides Free.

Related: Vernon Councillor considers alternative transit lanes

Related: VIDEO: Vernon residents upset over end of Greyhound services

Kids Ride Free is an adult transit customer with a valid monthly pass, DayPASS, U-PASS or BC Bus Pass can bring up to four children 12-years-old and under on board with them for free. On weekends and statutory holidays, the program expands to include adult riders paying with cash or tickets. Children five and under always ride the bus for free when accompanied by an adult.

“Families and caregivers have told us that they need more transportation options,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “The Kids Ride Free program will provide relief for families who are already using the system and encourage new families to try taking the bus.”

The second program, coined Class Rides Free, will provide students with the opportunity to learn how to use our local transit system through the first-hand experience. School District 22 classes within city limits are able to apply to use transit for one round-trip per year for free.

“Riding the bus is an important life skill,” said Active Transportation Coordinator Angela Broadbent. “The Class Rides Free program will ensure that Vernon students have the opportunity to learn how to use public transit and build the confidence to ride the bus on their own.”

The goal is for these programs to make it easier and more affordable for families to use Vernon’s transit system.

Related: Free transit in Vernon

Related: Vernon Transit to see new routes, fares, buses

Related: Transit fares will increase in 2018

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.