Free reflectors, tips offered to keep Vernon safe during early evenings

As we get closer to winter solstice and the shortest amount of daylight hours in the day, the City of Vernon is reminding everyone to slow down and take care of each other on our roadways.
Pedestrian fatalities in B.C. increase 54 per cent between October and January, according to ICBC.
“Collisions involving pedestrians are more likely to happen at intersections and during the fall and winter months,” said Anne Huisken, Vernon’s active transportation coordinator. “We all play an important role in preventing collisions and keeping our roads safe, and there are many collective actions we can take to protect ourselves and other road users and ensure we all get home safely.”
To help you stay visible, the city has partnered with ICBC to provide free reflectors to the community. If you need a reflector, you can pick one up from Vernon’s Community Safety Office located at 3010 31st Ave.
Drivers: keep your heads up! Distracted driving, failing to yield to the right of way, and not adjusting driving to weather conditions are the three top contributing factors leading to vehicle collisions with pedestrians, according to ICBC.
In low light and dark conditions, drivers must take extra care, especially near bike lanes, crosswalks, intersections, pathways, downtown, transit stops, and in designated school and playground zones.
