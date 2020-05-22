Free sandbags for North Okanagan residents

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering free sand and sandbags to its residents to combat rising waters, but its BYOS — bring your own shovel.
The sand and sandbags are available at:
- Grindrod Park, 6917 Vernon-Sicamous Hwy *NEW
- City of Enderby & Electoral Area F – Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue
- Electoral Areas B & C – At the North gravel parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road
- Village of Lumby & Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue
“Please exercise caution around all creeks and streams as water is fast-moving and at high levels this time of year.”
