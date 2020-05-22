The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering its residents free sand and sandbags, but you have to bring your own shovel. (RDNO Facebook)

Free sandbags for North Okanagan residents

Bring your own shovel to one of these locations

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering free sand and sandbags to its residents to combat rising waters, but its BYOS — bring your own shovel.

The sand and sandbags are available at:

  • Grindrod Park, 6917 Vernon-Sicamous Hwy *NEW
  • City of Enderby & Electoral Area F – Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue
  • Electoral Areas B & C – At the North gravel parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road
  • Village of Lumby & Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue

“Please exercise caution around all creeks and streams as water is fast-moving and at high levels this time of year.”

