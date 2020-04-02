Free webinar to help small businesses stay resilient throughout COVID-19

A webinar series is helping small businesses stay resilient during COVID-19.

Small Business BC (SBBC) presents Staying Resilient in Extraordinary Times, a free virtual workshop for business managers and employees hosted by leadership coach and consultant Christina Nikiforuk.

Supported by Community Futures North Okanagan, the webinar takes place Friday, April 3 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Participants will learn about strategies for self-care as an organization leader, and tips for building resiliency within a team of employees.

“When faced with broad-based uncertainty, it is natural to feel stress and anxiety. However, too much stress can negatively impact our mental and physical health,” the webinar description reads.

“This session will help you cope by starting with self-care for leaders: it begins with you.”

Nikiforuk is certified with the International Coaching Federation and has more than 20 years experience working in human resources for organizations including Canadian Blood Services , Fraser Health Authority and the City of Vancouver.

On Thursday morning, SBBC hosted a webinar centred on helping small businesses add delivery services while their storefronts are closed. For more upcoming webinars, visit smallbusinessbc.ca/education.

To register for Friday’s free webinar, click here.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusSmall Business