Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minster Chrystia Freeland speaks in Calgary, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, flanked by Steven Laskowski (left), president of Canadian Trucking Alliance and Trevor Fridfinnson (right), chief operating officer at Bison Transport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minster Chrystia Freeland speaks in Calgary, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, flanked by Steven Laskowski (left), president of Canadian Trucking Alliance and Trevor Fridfinnson (right), chief operating officer at Bison Transport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

Freeland says Albertans kind, welcoming, as RCMP investigate confrontation

Deputy PM subjected to a profane tirade while in Grande Prairie, Friday

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says she loves her home province of Alberta and the world needs to know it’s a welcoming place.

Her comment Wednesday in Calgary comes after she was subjected to a profane tirade while in Grande Prairie, Alta., on Friday.

A video posted on Twitter by an account that voices opposition to COVID-19 public health measures shows Freeland entering an elevator while a man approaches her, hurling profanities and calling her a traitor.

The man in the video looms in front of the open elevator doors and tells Freeland to get out of Alberta, while a woman tells her, “You don’t belong here.”

Freeland, after touring a transportation facility, said it’s important people know what happened was wrong.

She called it an “unpleasant incident” but one that “does not, in any way, overshadow the warmth of the welcome that I have received.”

She said Alberta is a warm, kind and diverse province.

“That is the Alberta I grew up in … that is the Alberta I have been visiting for the past week.”

Freeland received support from one of her hosts at the news conference, Trevor Fridfinnson, chief operating officer at Bison Transport.

“Concerning trends over a lack of civility from and to those in public life needs to be kept in check and the best way to do that is to persist in the face of that kind of activity that only comes from a misguided minority,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in again on the confrontation, saying the debate over whether there needs to be more security for elected officials has been going on for years.

“As a Canadian leader, politician or a simple citizen, we are quite proud of the fact we don’t need the level of security that is required in the United States or elsewhere in the world,” Trudeau said in Ottawa following a cabinet shuffle.

“We do realize that political debate is becoming more and more bitter in this country, more aggressive. Citizens, as we see unfortunately, some of them feel free to proffer threats, particularly against women, women in power.”

Mounties said they are investigating the confrontation in Grande Prairie.

Under RCMP regulations, MPs can receive officer protection in Canada and abroad as needed. Freeland said she follows RCMP advice about her security.

She said she realizes she is not alone in being harassed.

“People who are members of a visible minority and women are perhaps particularly vulnerable,” she said.

“I am conscious that there are a lot of journalists and politicians across the country who have a lot less support than I do, who can face challenging situations, and it’s important for all of us to support them.”

Member of Parliament Filomena Tassi, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, said it’s not reasonable for her to have round-the-clock security and she has changed her behaviour.

She said politicians need to stop with insults and low blows, and all Canadians need to talk on the issue.

“If Canadians don’t enter into this dialogue, it’s going to get worse and it’s going to escalate,” she said.

“The gravest thing here … we will not have people stepping up to enter political life, to serve as journalists, because they’re afraid for themselves and maybe even graver they’re concerned for the safety of their family.”

—Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

RELATED: RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland during Alberta visit

Federal PoliticsFreeland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor
Next story
Family stranded on Copper Mountain for six hours

Just Posted

Yukon campgrounds will open on May 1 this year. (Black Press file)
Campfire ban lifted across Okanagan

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein became the second woman to win the 500 Mile Solo Division of the Hoodoo 500 Ultra-Cycling Race in Utah, and did so with a new record time. (Facebook)
Vernon cyclist sets new mark in solo ultra race win

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating Mathew Miles, 26. He was last seen in Vernon on Monday evening, Aug. 29. (Contributed)
Missing Vernon man sought by RCMP