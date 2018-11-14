Rats have begun showing up in the Okanagan in places where they have never before been a problem. Photo: Contributed

Freeze out your home from unwanted pests

Okanagan residents offered pre-winter pest control checkup advice from Orkin Canada.

Canada’s largest pest control company is urging all Okanagan homeowners to carry out a pre-winter checkup to ensure their houses don’t become a refuge for unwanted pests.

Orkin Canada says as temperatures start to drop, rodents, raccoons and other pests will begin searching for a warm place to survive the winter months.

Matthew Wright, regional branch manager for Orkin, says his advice largely stems around keeping the perimeter of your homes free of unwanted debris or other material that can provide shelter to pests.

RELATED: The rats have moved into Okanagan

“Besides cleaning up your perimeter, the best thing you can do is to put crush rock around the outside two-foot area of your house. It is kind of an old suggestion but it works well,” he said.

“Ants don’t like the crush because they can’t build into it like sand or clay, insects don’t like it because it doesn’t provide protection from moisture and rats and other rodents don’t like it because they can’t dig into it as a tunnel wall just falls down.”

When your home is surrounded by dirt flower beds, Wright says that creates a mini-ecosystem upon which a variety of insects, such as spiders, will thrive.

Some other suggestions from Orkin to pest-proof your property include:

Exterior Walls: Be extra vigilant in covering up holes as mice can can get through a hole the size of a dime, rats the size of a quarter. Be vigilant in areas with protruding pipes. Fill in any holes with good quality caulking.

Roofs: Check vents and chimney stacks as these areas are highly desirable for squirrels, raccoons and birds, which all can do considerable damage.

Gutters: Clear out gutters as they can harbour ants.

Leaves & Plants: Collect and dispose of leaves and trim back any vegetation close to the house.


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Phone audit to evaluate Vernon Morning Star circulation
Next story
Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Just Posted

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

Lavington is under advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

Phone audit to evaluate Vernon Morning Star circulation

It’s part of a regional circulation survey for Black Press.

Vernon Vipers deal for hometown product

Matt Kowalski joins Vernon from West Kelowna Warriors in BCHL deal for D Austin Chorney

Coldstream Creek sediment removal moves ahead

Recommendation to proceed with detailed design and permitting of restored creek bank supported

BREAKING: Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Want to buy your first home? Move to Kamloops or Prince George

Kamloops, Prince George, Campbell River and Langford are the only other markets in the study without gaps between required and actual income in owning a home.

Seniors in care homes may not get referendum ballots in the mail: Seniors Advocate

Voters list was established in May 2017, so if they moved into a care home since then….

Feds give $2 million for anti-extremism programs in B.C.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said supporting efforts locally is key to prevention

Freeze out your home from unwanted pests

Okanagan residents offered pre-winter pest control checkup advice from Orkin Canada.

New Kelowna-Vancouver bus route off to slow start

Ebus says business must pick up if service is to continue ‘long term’

Should the legal age for cannabis be increased to 21?

B.C. residents have a more mellow attitude to the age limit for pot – but 23 per cent want the legal age increased

Expect ride hailing in B.C. by 2020, Premier Horgan says

Taxi-style insurance option needed for part-time drivers

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Most Read