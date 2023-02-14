The City of Vernon is reminding residents changes in regards to floral tributes and leaving trinkets on gravesites at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery take place in March. (Google Maps photo)

The City of Vernon is reminding residents changes in regards to floral tributes and leaving trinkets on gravesites at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery take place in March. (Google Maps photo)

Fresh-cut flowers only on Vernon cemetery plots

Any floral tribute allowed on days of service for seven days; non-floral items not permitted at all

The City of Vernon is reminding residents of changes being implemented regarding floral tributes and other memorial items at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Between March 15 and Oct. 15, only fresh-cut floral arrangements may be placed on plots, and between Oct. 16 and March 14, potted plants, wreaths, artificial floral arrangements, and seasonal floral tributes may be placed on plots.

All floral arrangements must be placed in approved tribute holders. These holders are available for purchase through the cemetery office, located at Vernon City Hall.

Non-floral items (trinkets) placed at an interment site – including but not limited to ceramics, statuary, frames, photographs, glass, boxes, shells, toys, wire screens, baskets or stands – are not permitted on plots and will be respectfully removed.

In regard to funeral flowers, any type of floral tribute is permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days following the interment.

“The city recognizes that many artificial or non-floral tributes are currently placed at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery,” said city staff in a release. “To provide time for families to visit the cemetery and collect items they wish to keep, the city is providing a grace period until March 14, 2023, to remove items that are no longer permitted on gravesites.”

In 2019, the City of Vernon cemetery master plan and bylaw were adopted for the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The master plan was developed to enhance the sustainability of the city’s cemetery services and offer an implementation plan for improved cemetery operations, policies and practices.

These changes align with the operation practices of many cemeteries across British Columbia and Canada, said the city, and take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts.

“The City of Vernon understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites,” said the release. “This is part of the grieving and healing process. The city welcomes these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines that are listed above, and which are common in many other communities.”

For more information, visit www.vernon.ca/cemetery.

READ MORE: Changes in effect regarding flowers, trinkets at Vernon cemetery

READ MORE: Vernon cemetery has 30 years of capacity left: report

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallDeathVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Being a sugar baby isn’t so sweet, warns Better Business Bureau
Next story
Vernon vigil commemorates 365 days of Ukraine resistance

Just Posted

A candlelight vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be held in Vernon Friday, Feb. 24, at 5 p.m. at city hall. (File Photo)
Vernon vigil commemorates 365 days of Ukraine resistance

The City of Vernon is reminding residents changes in regards to floral tributes and leaving trinkets on gravesites at Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery take place in March. (Google Maps photo)
Fresh-cut flowers only on Vernon cemetery plots

Traci smiles as she holds a baby goat at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon on Valentines Day. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day goat hugs spread love for North Okanagan seniors

Vernon council has approved creation of an outdoor commercial use permit to allow downtown businesses to expand their retail and patio spaces outdoors. (File photo)
Patio and retail spaces growing outdoors in Vernon