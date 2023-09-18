The Glen Lake wildfire is 15km west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Glen Lake wildfire is 15km west of Peachland. (BC Wildfire Service)

Fresh evacuation orders issued in B.C. wildfire battle

Peachland, Horn Lake areas affected as the battle continues with more than 400 blazes burning

An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it also issued an evacuation alert for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

It says that though the area is mostly used for recreation, anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

A social media post from the BC Wildfire Service says crews are responding to the Glen Lake blaze, but it is “highly visible” to the surrounding communities and along Highway 97C.

In Central B.C., another evacuation order was issued by Cariboo Regional District for 28 properties in the Horn Lake Area.

This comes as the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the nearby Hell Raving Creek blaze, which is now 114-square kilometres in size, has increased due to strong winds.

That order replaces the evacuation alert that was issued Friday.

The Wildfire Service is reporting more than 400 active blazes burning across the province, with 156 ranked as out of control.

READ ALSO: Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires, opioids, homes on agenda at gathering of B.C.’s local leaders
Next story
Okanagan-Skaha School District working to address racism

Just Posted

Smoke from wildfires can be seen over Okanagan Lake from Peak Cellars Winery in Lake Country while temperatures broke records Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Lisa Fenyedi photo)
Sunny September Saturday breaks Okanagan heat records

The Hat Trick band, consisting of three Vernon members, and one from Lumby, entertained the afternoon IPE crowd on Aug. 30. (Bowen Assman - Morning Star)
What’s happening around the North Okanagan

Close to a hundred attendees came out to the Halina Centre to celebrate its 50th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 17. (Bowen Assman-Morning Star)
Vernon Halina Centre’s grand 50th birthday bash drums up interest

Rookie forward Callum Hughes of the West Kelowna Warriors tries to score on Vernon Vipers goalie Colin Reay. The Warriors would win two straight against rival Vipers in BCHL preseason action. (Tami Quan Photography)
Vernon Vipers drop final two preseason games against rival Warriors

Pop-up banner image