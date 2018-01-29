Fresh powder blankets area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow over the last week

Snow lovers around the region hit the hills this weekend as fresh powder created perfect ski conditions that are set to continue this week.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna is celebrating 79 centimetres of fresh powder in the last week, now boasting an alpine snow base of 228 cm.

Weekend Recap – January 27-28, 2018 76cm of snow in the last seven days with an alpine base of 228cm! We know what the best part of our weekend was, how about you? | #SkiBigWhite #ItsTheSnow | Posted by Big White Ski Resort on Sunday, January 28, 2018

Vernon’s Silver Star Mountain Resort was hit with 65 cm of fresh snow over the last week, hitting an alpine base of 224 cm.

When the #SNOWSTORM arrives and delivers 60cm+ in the last 5 days ❄️❄️❄️ #SkiSilverStar Posted by SilverStar Mountain Resort on Monday, January 29, 2018

Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops enjoyed 57 cm in the last seven days with an alpine snow base of 183 cm.

POWDER ALERT! The snow just keeps coming! 13 cm in 24 hours, giving us 38 cm in the last 48 hours.

Snow Report: bit.ly/weather-snow Photo taken Jan 28 Posted by Sun Peaks Resort on Monday, January 29, 2018

Revelstoke Mountain Resort received a whopping 101 cm of fresh snow over the last seven days, now claiming the deepest base depth in the region at 243 cm.

Snow Check January 29 The stoke is high around here with over 1 metre of snow in the

past 7 days!

http://bit.ly/1HyzK2G

Video: Tom Poole Photography Posted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Monday, January 29, 2018

Apex Mountain Resort saw 52 cm of fresh powder in the last week with an alpine snow base of 200 cm.

Mikael Kingsbury Another training day on Apex with Mikaël Kingsbury from Team Canada / Équipe Canada. During this media blackout, the athletes are dialed in and focussed on getting ready for Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Freestyle Canada. Stay tuned for more updates on the mogul teams pre-Olympic training! Posted by Apex Mountain Resort on Sunday, January 28, 2018

While Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort saw 70 cm of fresh powder in the last week, now boasting an alpine snow base of 180 cm.

Baldy Mountain update – Monday Jan 29th Posted by Baldy Mountain Resort on Monday, January 29, 2018

