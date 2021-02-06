Fresh snow falls on much of Okangan and Shuswap

Travel advisories are in place for two Southern Interior highways.

Most of the Okanagan and Shuswap is receiving fresh snow on Feb. 6. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A fresh blast of winter left those hitting the highways plenty to contend with and those already at the ski hill overjoyed across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The Salmon Arm area received a dump of snow overnight and Environment Canada predicts another two to four centimetres before it stops this afternoon.

Vernon is experiencing a mixture of snow and rain with between two and four centimetres expected to accumulate. High winds are also in the forecast for the Vernon area gusting as high as 40 km/h.

Kelowna has similarly high winds and as much as four centimetres of snow in its forecast.

In Penticton, rain is expected today but it will give way to snow around midnight tonight.

Daily high temperatures will be above freezing across the region but the warmer days won’t last. The daily highs are expected to dip as low as -10 C by the middle of next week.

Due to the fresh snowfall, highway alerts are in effect on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.



