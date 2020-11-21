Friday night crash in Vernon results in minor injuries

A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Friday night left the lone person involved with minor injuries.
The crash took place between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Nov. 20, about half a Kilometre north of the Predator Ridge roundabout on Commonage Road. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital by BC Ambulance Service.
A photo shared by a witness to the scene shows a black vehicle driven off the road, with airbags deployed.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
