Friday night crash in Vernon results in minor injuries

A single-vehicle crash on Commonage Road reportedly left one person in hospital with minor injuries

A single-vehicle crash in Vernon Friday night left the lone person involved with minor injuries.

The crash took place between 8:45 and 9 p.m. Nov. 20, about half a Kilometre north of the Predator Ridge roundabout on Commonage Road. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital by BC Ambulance Service.

A photo shared by a witness to the scene shows a black vehicle driven off the road, with airbags deployed.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

