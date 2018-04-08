Friendly face joins SilverStar team

Meteorologist Wesla Wong ensures everyone knows when the powder falls at the Star

Never miss a fresh powder day again.

That’s the goal of SilverStar Mountain Resorts newest team member, Wesla Wong.

Growing up in B.C., Wong appreciated the outdoors so much that she decided to study meteorology at Mississippi State University to learn how to predict the elements.

“The first thing that she does every morning is look out her window and analyzes the cloud and sky conditions,’” said Kristy Jahn-Smith, resort marketing manager. “This is part of her family routine.”

Formerly an on-air meteorologist on Global Television, Wong combines her weather knowledge with her media experience to make sure everyone will always know when the next powder day will be.

Wong will also be building sales relationships in Kelowna, representing SilverStar at various Okanagan events and planning FAM tours.

