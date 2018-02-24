Friends of Gable Beach concerned with District of Lake Country’s proposal

Carr’s Landing residents aren’t impressed with the District of Lake Country’s latest solution to Gable Beach.

The district issued a press release Wednesday, Feb. 21 stating the sale of unbuilt right-of-way perpendicular to Gable Road will be used to purchase beachfront property on the south side of Coral Beach Park in Carr’s Landing.

The sale of the land was originally proposed to pay off Kelowna’s interest in Lake Country rail trail lands, but was deferred by council in November after Carr’s Landing residents rallied against the road closure bylaw.

The purchase will expand Coral Beach Park by more than 30 per cent and retain 50 feet of lakefront in the area of Gable Road end, said the district.

The sale of the three properties at the Gable Beach Road end near Okanagan Lake to adjacent property owners equals $1,341,763.

“Friends of Gable Beach expressed both surprise and dismay at this latest development. Only four months ago they heard that DLC needed the proceeds of this sale to pay down the rail trail debt to the City of Kelowna,” said Friends of Gable Beach in a press release.

“When other facts emerged, the decision was deferred and a commitment was made by council to engage with the Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association to look at possible alternatives to selling the public beach.”

Cara Reed, spokesperson for Friends of Gable Beach said they were “blindsided” by the district’s most recent proposal.

“Coral Beach Road homeowners have expressed concern about increased traffic in the area and wonder how Council can make changes to the Park without any public consultation,” she said.

The Carr’s Landing Community and Recreation Association also issued a press release opposing the land sale.

The road closure bylaw will be presented for a first, second and third reading during Lake Country’s regular district council meeting, March 6.

