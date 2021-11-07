Friends rally for Lumby man

GoFundMe started for special vehicle seat to help Dane Ozero get in and out of vehicles

A fundraiser has been launched for Lumby’s Dane Ozero, who had his back fused after a recent accident. (GoFundMe.com photo)

Lumby residents hope to have the back of a village resident suffering from back and other health issues.

Dane Ozero has been a part of the Lumby community for more than 20 years, volunteering at the Lumby food bank and Mabel Lake hall, and he spent time working for a local business until his health prohibited him from doing so.

Recently due to his disability he broke his back while attempting to exit the truck.

Ozero has now had several back surgeries, and both hips replaced. This has resulted in his back being completely fused. He has always needed assistance getting into vehicles and in doing most daily tasks. It is no longer possible to get Ozero into or out of the truck safely without a swivel seat.

“We are asking for help funding a Braun Ability Turny swivel seat,” said Donna Schuelle, a family friend who has organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Ozero and his family. “There is only one company in the Interior of British Columbia that offers these, they are located in Kelowna and will install this for a total cost of $13,500. Any funds raised will go directly to funding this swivel seat for Dane.

“We appreciate any support or donations as anything would help our friend.”

Ozero has struggled significantly with his health since his early 20s.

He is severely disabled and has been diagnosed with a number of health problems such as analysing sponditis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and is diabetic.

He uses a walker always to get around, even in the house.

“One of his biggest enjoyments in life is using his truck to go fishing, hunting and just getting out of the house,” said Schuelle.

His wife Theresa has worked full time for the Vernon School District for more than 20 years. From helping him get around the house, going to numerous medical appointments and lifting him into the truck, Theresa has been by Dane’s side through it all.

The campaign goal is the cost of the swivel seat and installation, $13,500.

