Friends rally for Vernon man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

Friends of Vernon’s Maurice Strong have started a GoFundMe page to try and help raise money for a new specialty bike after his mode of transportation was stolen from his Vernon home earlier this week. (Facebook - photo)

To give you a sense of how much Maurice Strong’s bike is more than just a bike, he tells the story of how he arrived in Vernon in 2015.

Injured 15 years ago, resulting in a significant brain trauma, Strong has trouble balancing. In 2013, while living in Winnipeg, he bought his specialized yellow bike that he uses as mode of transportation while towing his wheelchair behind him, giving him independence.

In 2015, Strong rode that same bike across Western Canada when he moved from Winnipeg to Vernon.

“I can’t drive, so I bike,” said Strong, whose cherished, beloved specialty bicycle was stolen from his Alexis Park Drive home, sometime between 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and 10:30 a.m. Monday. The bike had been under a cover at the rear of his home when it was stolen.

“My legs do the work. I can’t balance.”

He was able to use his wheelchair mid-week, roll to the downtown Vernon bus terminus and hop the bus to go grocery shopping. Friends have offered up free taxi service or rides to appointments, for which Strong is grateful.

But he wants his bike back.

“I can’t walk or anything,” he said. “It’s not just a bike. It’s pretty much my only way to get anywhere.”

The bike is very expensive to replace and the theft left Strong “absolutely devastated,” said friend Caitlin McKenny in a Facebook post.

Friend Kim Snell started a GoFundMe page Wednesday – Maurice’s Wheels – with the hope of raising $5,000 to help Strong replace his wheels.

“This bike takes Maurice where his wheelchair can not,” wrote Snell. “Maurice, with his adventurous spirit, travels on his bike to his doctors’ appointments in town, Kelowna and as far as Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.”

A report on the theft has been filed with the police.

If you have seen the bike or seen someone with it call 250-542-2834 or 250-306-6769.



