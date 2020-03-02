From Canada’s largest New Year’s event to downtown Vernon

New energy is being injected into the Downtown Vernon Association with the appointment of events and promotions coordinator Heather Sharpe.

Sharpe is a multi-award-winning event producer with years of experience under her belt. She’s also taught Events and Promotions Management at the Centre for Arts and Technology in Kelowna and is often asked to speak on sponsorship best practices around the world.

Her resume includes several years experience leading corporate and community strategic initiatives; she’s twice produced the largest public event in the province — the Honda Celebration of Light in 2014 and 2015; and Canada’s largest New Year’s Eve event in Vancouver 2015.

Now, after calling Vernon home for seven years, she is bringing her talent and expertise to the DVA to elevate engagement at their signature events while re-energizing promotions and marketing for local businesses.

“The DVA is very excited to welcome Heather to the association and are confident that her high-calibre marketing and promotions skillset as well as her engaging and genuine personality are an ideal fit for DVA member businesses and property owners,” DVA executive director Susan Lehman said.

“I love to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions that meet the objectives,” Sharpe said. “There isn’t much I haven’t experienced in the world of events and marketing and I can’t wait to bring all that knowledge to benefit my local community and the DVA members.”

