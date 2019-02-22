GoFundMe

From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

Michelle Kam has ties to the Lake Country community

  • Feb. 22, 2019 10:15 a.m.
  • News

A woman with ties to Lake Country needs the community’s help after developing an aggressive form of Multiple Sclerosis.

In August, Michelle Kam was “was struck down by very aggressive MS. She has been in the hospital since that time,” according to her GoFundMe page.

Kam, who now lives in Kelowna, is in need of a wheelchair and physiotherapy will not be covered, the GoFundMe said.

Lisa Daniels, a resident of Lake Country, has known Kam since Grade 4. She said Kam went to both Peter Greer Elementary and George Elliot and played hockey and soccer in the community.

The GoFundMe has raised $2,100 of its $100,000 goal as of Friday morning.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/3bkrj-michelle039s-journey.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school
Next story
Dad’s vehicle impounded after driver clocked at 136 km/h in 50 zone

Just Posted

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

A former Summerland man, wanted for historical sexual offences, has been arrested… Continue reading

Parole angers parents of Vernon manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

CPR training in Vernon saves lives

Sign up this weekend at Vernon

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Vancouver Aquarium wants your help to name a baby killer whale

The public helped name Springer’s first calf, Spirit, and is being asked to help with the second

Kelowna subdivision slope erosion fuels landslide fears

City says up to $1.2 million in slope remedial work is required this spring

Vernon students tune up for festival

Voice and Piano fests put on by Registered Music Teachers

Golds basketball team tops rankings ahead of Okanagan Valley Championships

Salmon Arm team heads straight to semifinals after stellar season

School district facing capacity challenges

Rising enrolment, outdated data and classroom changes prompt discussions

Guards protest firing of fellow officers charged with assault at B.C. prison

Corrections officers demonstrated in Maple Ridge on Friday afternoon

Parole angers parents of Okanagan manslaughter victim

Tal Kalum LaRiviere was arrested in Alberta Feb. 18. He had previously been granted day parole

R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse

R&B star has been accused of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls for years

Most Read