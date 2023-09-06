From Hospice with Love: Vernon society offering up drool-worthy prizes

The NOHS annual fundraiser is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23, with eight bucket list worthy items up for auction. (NOHS Website)

The opportunity to check some items off your bucket list is fast approaching.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) is offering up eight unique bucket list items at a live auction.

The James Bond themed ‘From Hospice with Love’ event, on Saturday, Sept. 23, will be held at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and is the major fundraiser for the NOHS.

At the gala will be the eight auction items up for offer. They are:

The World is Not Enough – Tickets for two anywhere WestJet flies, along with three pieces of Samsonite luggage from the Bay and robe and slippers from Casa Bella Boutique.

Quantum of SilverStar – A $500 gift certificate for Vance Creek Hotel and Conference Centre, four lift tickets from Silver Star Mountain Resort and a Dakin boot pack and duffle bag from Attridge Ski and Board.

Diamonds are Forever – Two nights in the best available room at Sparkling Hill Resort along with breakfast for two at Peakfine Restaurant. One three-course dinner for two at Peakfine restaurant, valet parking, a Pandora bracelet and one bottle of Gray Monk Sparkling Rose.

The Horse Who Loved Me – Two nights accommodation and horseback riding at Timber Ridge Trails. Daily brunch and dinner for two and one two-hour horseback ride for two. One bottle of Gray Monk Sparkling Rose and one, one-hour treatment of your choice from Aurora Massage Therapy.

A View to a Grill – A four-burner gas grill from Valley Grills along with an autographed cookbook and $200 in gift certificates for Valley Direct Foods.

Skyfall – A tandem skydive and paragliding experience from Okanagan Skydive and Freedom Flight School. A 30-minute sightseeing flight from The Snowflake Precision team is also included where you can bring a friend along.

For Your Eyes Only – A private screening for you and up to 50 family and friends at the Vernon Towne Theatre. A large soda and medium popcorn is provided for each guest and you can pick the movie to watch.

Golden Eye – A 30-minute tour on a Black Pearl helicopter from Monashee Helicopters for 10 people along with a case of Cambium cider.

Other features of the fundraising gala include a champagne wall, gourmet dinner and a dance presentation from City Dance.

Tickets and event information can be located at nohs.ca/from-hospice-with-love-gala.

