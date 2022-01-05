Frozen Shuswap Lake beautiful but fire chief warns of dangers

The weather was cold but the smiles were wide.

A few dozen people could be seen on the snow-covered ice of Salmon Arm Bay on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The modes of transportation were varied, with some people donning skates to play hockey on hastily cleared rinks, while others were on cross-country skis, thick-tired ‘fat bikes’ or snow shoes.

With wind and cloudy skies the temperature didn’t lend itself to loitering or lingering too long.

Laura Derksen braves the cold on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 as she watches her grandson Tim Grant play hockey on a rink ready-made for him. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The temperature is expected to warm up throughout the week, according to Environment Canada.

Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley said the fire department encourages people to stay off the lake. If people are going to be on it, they should “do it cautiously and stay close to the shore.”

He said it’s difficult to predict how thick or thin the ice is in different areas and the thickness can change quickly with changes in temperature or lake movement.

In February of 2021, cold temperatures combined with no snow, so clear ice drew many members of the community to the bay.

