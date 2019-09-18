‘Fuel Good Day’ pumps funds for local causes in the Okanagan

10 cents of every litre pumped at the Regional Co-ops on Tuesday was donated to non-profits

Tuesday was Fuel Good Day at the Armstrong Regional Co-op, where 10 cents of every litre pumped went towards supporting Pawprints Animal Rescue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

It’s rare to feel good about filling up the tank, but drivers pulling through Regional Co-ops in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm on Tuesday could feel good because their gas money went to supporting a local cause.

In total, more than $5,000 was raised in support of Shuswap Children’s Association, Pawprints Animal Rescue Foundation and Venutre Training.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” Armstrong Co-op marketing and sales manager Jason Keis said.

A total of $2,268 was raised in Armstrong in support of Pawprints Animal Rescue, a not-for-profit dedicated to reducing the over-population of furry companions in B.C. Pawprints runs on donations to offer spay and neuter programs for feral or semi-wild cats, among other services.

Members of Pawprints braved some afternoon rain as they shared adoption info with customers under a tent outside the Co-op. Next to them was the North Okanagan Knights, who stopped by to sign autographs.

“In addition to the money, it is about raising awareness for the pets and about the various programs and services that Pawprints offers,” said Brenda Firth, event coordinator for the rescue organization.

The Armstrong community has been extremely supportive and we’ve been really thrilled with the turnout here today.

More than 400 Co-op Gas Bars countrywide participated in the fundraising efforts in support of local charities.

Armstrong Regional Cooperative members and customers raised $3,707 for the Shuswap Children’s Association and $3,918 for Venture Training.

Total numbers from across Canada will be released in early October.

