Full STEAM ahead for Okanagan libraries thanks to donation

A $4,000 donation from VantageOne Credit Union will strengthen Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) programs in Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby and Peachland.

The funding will support ORL in two vital ways: Improving public access to digital learning and tools and fostering the development of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) programming at four of our smaller library branches.

“We are thrilled,” said ORL’s chief executive officer Don Nettleton on receiving the charitable gift. “ORL is so grateful for this timely donation from VantageOne which will help support community needs for STEAM programming.”

STEAM includes activities that encompass an educational approach to learning. It enables young people, and those of all ages and abilities, to innovate and build critical thinking and problem-solving skills and to engage in self-motivated learning and collaboration.

“We are very pleased to partner with Okanagan Regional Library to help support this type of educational programming in local community library branches,” said Roxanne Davyduke, vice-president of Consumer Banking Services at VantageOne. “It is very encouraging to know that our donation is being used to support STEAM programming and the purchase of four new Cricut Cutter machines for four local library branches in communities where we do business across the Okanagan Valley.”

Circuit Cutters safely and accurately create beautiful and precise designs out of paper, balsa wood, vinyl, fabric, leather, mat board or tissue paper. Participants will take turns using the machines as they create innovative things like fabric banners, labels, iron-on-T-shirt designs, greeting cards, paper gift boxes, leather earrings, decals, jigsaw puzzles, sewing patterns and fridge magnets.

Staff in the four branches are actively planning to use the devices to support the needs of do-it-yourselfers and crafters in their local communities. VantageOne’s support will help ensure that library patrons and members of the public, who may otherwise not be able to acquire their own Cricut Cutter, have easy access to a state-of-the-art digital creation tool and educational support on its use.

