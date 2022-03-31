Fully electric utility van added to Vernon’s fleet

Adding more EVs is part of council’s commitment to meeting Climate Action Plan goals

The City of Vernon has added a full-size, high-roof and 100 per cent electric Ford Transit tradespersons van to its fleet, according to a press release issued March 30, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is welcoming a new 100 per cent electric van to its fleet.

Vernon is among the first B.C. municipalities to put a full-size, high-roof and completely electric Ford Transit tradespersons van into service.

The new utility van adds to the city’s growing fleet of electric vehicles, which includes three cars, one utility terrain vehicle and six bicycles.

“Council is committed to taking action that will directly help us meet the goals in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “One significant way we can help move the needle is to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. By bolstering our electric vehicle fleet, the city is taking another important step in a tangible way to help meet our targets.”

Data collected for the development of the Climate Action Plan indicates that the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in Vernon is gas and diesel-powered vehicles (63 per cent).

The new van can travel up to 200 kilometres on a single charge and will reduce Vernon’s fuel consumption by an estimated 16,800 litres — the equivalent to 38,640 kg of CO2, over a 10-year period.

The van replaces an older model service vehicle that was scheduled for replacement.

