Fulton grads meet, greet community pros

Fulton Secondary did a little something different with its Class of ‘18 graduates.
Every spring, Grade 12 students begin preparations for graduation and life after high school. As a part of this preparation, students work to complete a program called the Graduation Transitions (GT) designed to help them clarify their responses to following questions:
1. Who am I?
2. What have I learned about myself, through my education and experience?
3. Where am I headed, after high school?
“As part of the GT program we organize an ‘exit event’ that typically takes the form of a small interview panel for each student, but this year we are trying something different,” said Fulton counsellor Dave MacKenzie.
“We organized a Community Meet and Greet event. This event will give our graduates a chance to share a little about themselves with community leaders and to make community connections in a ‘real world’ way.”
The event gave the pros a chance to share a little about their journey from high school graduate to where they are today in their adult life.
Fulton chef teacher Mrs. Jennifer Gray, formerly of Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado’s award-winning Lakeside Restaurant, has been working with the school’s professional chef training program students in a two-week Iron Chef competition to select the four-to-five best appetizers to serve, snacks that included a pizza bread bite, bacon cheddar pinwheels and mini crab cakes.