Fulton Secondary Grade 12 student Ty Cheyne (right) discusses his future options with Community Futures North Okanagan board member Michele Blais during a community meet and greet at the Fulton library. The event gave Fulton Class of ‘18 members a chance to listen to the experiences and wisdom of transitioning from high school to adulthood from community professionals. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Fulton grads meet, greet community pros

Fulton Secondary does a different take on the Grade 12 exit interview

Fulton Secondary did a little something different with its Class of ‘18 graduates.

Every spring, Grade 12 students begin preparations for graduation and life after high school. As a part of this preparation, students work to complete a program called the Graduation Transitions (GT) designed to help them clarify their responses to following questions:

1. Who am I?

2. What have I learned about myself, through my education and experience?

3. Where am I headed, after high school?

“As part of the GT program we organize an ‘exit event’ that typically takes the form of a small interview panel for each student, but this year we are trying something different,” said Fulton counsellor Dave MacKenzie.

“We organized a Community Meet and Greet event. This event will give our graduates a chance to share a little about themselves with community leaders and to make community connections in a ‘real world’ way.”

The event gave the pros a chance to share a little about their journey from high school graduate to where they are today in their adult life.

Fulton chef teacher Mrs. Jennifer Gray, formerly of Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado’s award-winning Lakeside Restaurant, has been working with the school’s professional chef training program students in a two-week Iron Chef competition to select the four-to-five best appetizers to serve, snacks that included a pizza bread bite, bacon cheddar pinwheels and mini crab cakes.

 

Fulton Secondary Grade 12 students Braden Cantalope (left) and Izabella Rachwalski discuss the future with Vernon Rotary Club members Russell Shortt and Betty Gaudet. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon-based sheriff Tanya Smith (left) listens to questions being asked by Fulton Secondary Grade 12 student Abbey Hughes. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Fulton Grade 12 student Kalim Inouye (left) listens as Literacy Society of North Okanagan executive director Wendy Aasen answers his question. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

