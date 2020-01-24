WILDLIFE PROTECTION A total of nine conservation projects, including one to manage at-risk wildlife, will receive funding from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen. (Design Pics)

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has approved funding of $221,382 for nine conservation projects.

These include three new projects and six continuing multi-use proposals.

The board received a total of 12 proposals for $244,889 from the South Okanagan Conservation Fund. Three were not recommended for funding.

READ ALSO: Okanagan woman honoured for her dedication to conservation and the environment

READ ALSO: Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The new projects include a Trout Creek river restoration initiative, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $59,231; managing at-risk wildlife and habitats at work and at play, through the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, worth $8,000 and a workshop for technology transfer of yellow flag iris control techniques, under the Nature Trust of British Columbia, for $3,150.

Continuing projects are the South Okanagan bat habitat conservation project, with the Bat Education and Ecological Protection Society, for $9,893; invasive plant management on the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s South Okanagan Conservation Areas, for $15,000, the k’emcenitkw Floodplain Re-engagement Construction, under the Okanagan Nation Alliance, worth $26,917; conserving South Okanagan habitats through an invasive-free certification program, under the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society, worth $20,144; Love Your Lakes personalized shoreline assessments and restoration demonstration sites, under the Southern Interior Land Trust, worth $39,047 and the habitat stewardship and enhancement in the South Okanagan, under the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society, worth $40,000.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 12,000 children living in poverty throughout Okanagan: report
Next story
RDOS budget videos available online

Just Posted

North Okanagan youth mental health services boosted by RBC

$50,000 grant gives youth greater access to services

Nearly 12,000 children living in poverty throughout Okanagan: report

BC Child Poverty Report Card includes stats for Central and North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen

SilverStar Mountain brings back outdoor, all-inclusive wine tasting

Early bird tickets are currently on sale for ‘Winterland’ event

Alumni trumpet band strikes emotional chord for Vernon girls

Vernon Girls Trumpet Band will be tooting their horn for the 60th Winter Carnival parade

LETTER: Dog dirt – hefty fines suggested

Vernon might solve poop problem by implementing hefty fines like the U.K.

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

Funding approved for conservation projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen provides funds for nine projects

New U.S. LNG terminal near northwestern B.C. town proposed

AlaskCAN International LNG wants terminal just over Canadian border, but using B.C gas

Couple wonders who’s in a Cariboo photo that’s been hanging in their home for years

Charles and Lynn Dick believe the image was taken at the 70 Mile Road House

Most Read