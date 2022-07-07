Funding enhances Vernon-Monashee emergency centres

Three North Okanagan region emergency operations centres (EOC) will each receive about $25,000 for operating improvements.
NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu announced Thursday (July 7) of the $3.2 million made available to 84 First Nations and local governments across the province to build or upgrade emergency operations centres, the local funding recipients are:
• City of Vernon to receive $25,000 for a 2022 EOC training and equipment project to enable the community to provide equipment for the emergency operations centre and provide training for 40 EOC personnel;
• North Okanagan Regional District will receive $25,000 for a EOC emergency power generator;
• Okanagan Indian Band is the recipient of $24,984.40 for equipment to increase the capacity of its EOC.
“New Democrats are committed to keeping communities across our riding safe, and this funding is a significant and important step towards that,” said Sandhu.
“By improving training, communication, and equipment, residents across Vernon-Monashee can be sure that their community has the capacity to meet safety standards during emergencies.”
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.