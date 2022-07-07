Funding enhances Vernon-Monashee emergency centres

Okanagan Indian Band members set up Tiger Dams, work that comes after the band activated its emergency operations centre due to flood risks Friday, May 6. (OKIB photo)

Three regional projects each to receive about $25,000

Three North Okanagan region emergency operations centres (EOC) will each receive about $25,000 for operating improvements.

NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu announced Thursday (July 7) of the $3.2 million made available to 84 First Nations and local governments across the province to build or upgrade emergency operations centres, the local funding recipients are:

• City of Vernon to receive $25,000 for a 2022 EOC training and equipment project to enable the community to provide equipment for the emergency operations centre and provide training for 40 EOC personnel;

• North Okanagan Regional District will receive $25,000 for a EOC emergency power generator;

• Okanagan Indian Band is the recipient of $24,984.40 for equipment to increase the capacity of its EOC.

“New Democrats are committed to keeping communities across our riding safe, and this funding is a significant and important step towards that,” said Sandhu.

“By improving training, communication, and equipment, residents across Vernon-Monashee can be sure that their community has the capacity to meet safety standards during emergencies.”

