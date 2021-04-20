The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is part of a consortium of North Okanagan-Shuswap chambers that will be hiring advisors to help rural businesses with economic recovery strategies. (Black Press file)

Funding to assist rural North Okanagan-Shuswap businesses with COVID-19 recovery

Chambers of commerce receive grant funding for business recovery advisors

Chambers of commerce in the North Okanagan-Shuswap will be using provincial funding to help support rural businesses with pandemic recovery efforts.

On Tuesday, April 20, a joint media release was issued on behalf of chambers of commerce in the region including Armstrong Spallumcheen, Enderby, Sicamous, Chase, North Shuswap and South Shuswap areas, announcing they had received $75,000 through Economic Trust of the Southern Interior’s Rural Business and Community Recovery program. The funding will be used to hire two business recovery advisors who will work with local businesses for the next 10 to 12 months with economic recovery strategies.

According to the release, the advisors will be tasked with engaging business owners to offer one-on-one mentoring to:

• Identify one’s specific needs and to find one’s target market or audience;

• Review business products or services and develop content to successfully showcase the same;

• Provide advice on marketing or promotional strategies;

• Show how to leverage community & media stakeholders through networking;

• Offer guidance on strengthening one’s digital presence and using social media ads in business;

• Offer training for frontline team members in customer service, conflict resolution, destination ambassadorship or possible COVID conflict issue training.

“Now that we have received confirmation of our funding, we will get to work putting our Recovery Advisors in place to ensure that area businesses will receive the mentoring and support that they need to assist with recovery and sustainability,” commented Chase chamber board member Brock Endean.

