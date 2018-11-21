Fundraiser established for the family of South Okanagan crash victim

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Penticton driver who died in an accident

A GoFundMe page has identified Barett Friesen as the person who died in a motor vehicle incident in Penticton on Monday. Photo from the GoFundMe page

The driver who died after his vehicle went over an embankment in Penticton has been identified on a GoFundMe page.

According to the fundraising page, Barett Friesen was driving home late Sunday night (Nov. 18) when his truck swerved off Carmi Avenue and flipped into the Superior Peat work yard and striking a shipping container.

Friesen was not found until early Monday morning (Nov. 19) after he had not showed to Murray GM, where he worked as a mechanic.

“Barett has a smile that was infectious, he light up a room with his humour and quick wit. He always was up for anything and had fear of not many things in life. He loved being outdoors and was a true man’s man,” it says on the GoFundMe page, started by Natalie Knowlton.

Funds are being raised to help Friesen’s family cover the cost of his funeral and other unexpected needs they have at this time. As of Wednesday morning, $1,625 or the $5,000 goal has been raised.

