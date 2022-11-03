An online fundraiser has been launched for Jessica Tetz, a Vernon woman diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. (GiveSendGo photo)

Fundraiser event to support Vernon woman with breast cancer

A fundraiser for Jessica Tetz will be held at Status Nightclub on Dec. 3

Friends and family are continuing to support a young Vernon woman diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cousin Tegan Tetz and friend Megean Dahms have organized a fundraiser event for Jessica Tetz, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of cancer. Jessica also tested positive for abnormal BRCA1, which means she has a higher risk of reoccurring breast cancer and the potential for ovarian cancer.

The fundraiser will be held at Vernon’s Status Nightclub on Dec. 3. Entry into the nightclub will be $25, which includes prizes to be won, one free drink, appetizers and games.

“We are hoping the community will come together for support,” said Tegan.

Money raised from the fundraiser will help support Jessica financially while she is off work. Tegan said Jessica has been off work since July and if everything goes accordingly, she will be back to work next spring.

Jessica is undergoing chemotherapy and will get a double mastectomy in the new year.

There will also be an online silent auction that will run from Nov. 12-30.

Tegan previously launched an online fundraiser to support her cousin, which has not seen a lot of traction. To date, it has raised just shy of $1,800 towards its goal of $25,000.

READ MORE: Friends and family rally around Vernon woman fighting aggressive breast cancer

READ MORE: Men’s Shed Vernon puts down the razor to support Movember

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
