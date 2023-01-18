A GoFundMe page has been set up for Meadow Moonflower Mullaney. (GoFundMe/screenshot)

Fundraiser for child survivor of crash near Castlegar tops $50,000 in one day

The toddler’s parents and newborn brother were killed in the two-vehicle collision

A fundraiser established to support the toddler who was the sole survivor of a Jan. 16 collision on Highway 3A near Castlegar that killed two adults and a newborn has raised over $50,000 in just one day.

A GoFundMe page set up for two-year-old Meadow Moonflower Mullaney says that the child’s grandmother will be caring for her and the money is intended to “take some of the financial worry away from these beautiful people as they tread through these terrible times.”

In a public Facebook post Meadow’s grandmother, Kim Mullaney, says she was on a FaceTime call with her daughter Ashley Mullaney at the time of the crash. Habib Moonflower and their baby Vince were the other occupants of the vehicle.

The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The RCMP investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

The Castlegar Rebels have pledged to donate all proceeds from their Friday night game to the Mullaney family and a second Castlegar family dealing with a tragedy — the Walker family.

Steve Walker was the father of this year’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s New Year’s baby. He died on Jan. 15 after a very short battle with colon cancer.


