Devon and his daughter. (Devon Foster/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser for family of Shuswap man killed in Kelowna stabbing

Devon Foster died on Oct. 9, after being stabbed

A fundraiser has been created to help the family of a man who was fatally stabbed following an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Oct. 9.

Devon Foster is described as a supportive partner and family man.

The GoFundMe is intended to support Foster’s daughter and partner as they grieve.

“Lost incomes add extra stress to this already difficult time, and any donations will aid in funeral expenses and in keeping his family secure as they navigate this devastating loss,” reads the GoFundMe.

To date, the fundraiser has received more than $5,000, of its $10,000 goal, in donations.

Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that Foster was from Shuswap and was 32 years old but have not yet released details regarding arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: No arrests, no updates after Shuswap man fatally stabbed in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownafatal stabbingfundraiserRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Okanagan ceremonies remember veterans’ sacrifices

Just Posted

W.L. Seaton student Danica Cowley lays a poppy at the grave of Second World War veteran Pvt. Arger Brisson during the 2021 No Stone Left Alone ceremony at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Vernon. More than 450 students from the Vernon School District, accompanied by volunteers, will place more than 1,500 poppies at military gravesites in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby Nov. 2, Nov. 3, Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan ceremonies remember veterans’ sacrifices

Vernon Panthers offensive linemen Mark Johnson (63, from left), Mats Friesen (70), and Owen Carpenter, along with their linemates, were a huge reason the Cats whipped the hometown South Kamloops Titans 31-14 Friday, Oct. 28, at Hillside Stadium to clinch the Interior AA Senior Varsity High School Football Conference title. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers claim Interior senior varsity football title

Do you know the correct name for these carved pumpkins? (Pixaby)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

A vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Vernon has traffic rerouted to Old Kamloops Road Sunday night, Oct. 30, 2022. (Jen Zielinski photo)
Rollover on Highway 97 detours traffic north of Vernon