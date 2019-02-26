Kelowna resident Laura Allan remains trapped in Haiti, where she has been volunteering over the past 12 years as a foreign aid worker. (Photo - Contributed)

Fundraiser for Kelowna woman trapped in Haiti reaches goal

Laura Allan can’t return home due to civil unrest in the Caribbean country

A fundraiser started to help a Kelowna woman get home has reached its goal.

Laura Allan has spent nearly 12 years working in Haiti to improve the lives of Haitians as a foreign aid worker, and now she’s trapped in the country due to heavy blockades and protests over allegations of government corruption.

The tumult has shut down roads and led to gunshots in the streets. Canadians have been urged to leave.

Allan said she’s currently in a safe place, but getting water and resources is difficult.

“It’s heartbreaking because I’ve never been prevented from doing my work before,” she said.

“We’re locked down and it’s really weird because you have bars on your windows, (it’s like) you’re doing prison time.”

With little assistance from the Canadian government, she has to fundraise her way home, which requires renting a helicopter as the roads are too dangerous for her to travel to the airport from her location in Jacmel.

The fundraiser has surpassed its goal of $4,000, reaching $4,141 as of Tuesday morning. Allan said GoFundMe still has not released the funds yet, so she won’t see the money until March 3 at the earliest.

READ MORE: Fundraiser started for Kelowna foreign aid worker trapped in Haiti

“It’s disheartening when (the Canadian government) sends you a message saying leave the country and I can’t get to the airport,” she said, noting that when she experienced the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 aid was readily available.

Now that it’s a political conflict, it’s a different story but the need is just as intense, she says.

Allan said she didn’t have power for 11 days. Last week, she drove past a large fire on the road where someone had set a tire ablaze in order to get water, which she said was like a scene from a movie.

Allan works as a landscaper in Kelowna, but part her year is spent in Haiti.

During all her time working overseas, she’s never experienced civil unrest like this.

In a previous interview with the Capital News, she said she was hoping to leave the country this week.

READ MORE: New federal advisory says Canadians should avoid all travel to Haiti

The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/emergency-fund-for-canadian-to-leave-haiti


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Just Posted

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Vernon councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

Vernon dust advisory issued

Conditions are expected to persist until there is a change in weather.

Editorial: Make every day Pink Shirt Day

Anti-bullying discourse is the key to mitigating bullying’s devastating impact

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through communities

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Most Read