Fundraiser for North Okanagan man with serious spinal cord injury tops $36K

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man injured while snowmobiling at Hunter’s Range near Enderby March 3, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)

Funds are being raised for a North Okanagan man who has suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

Gary Matvenko was injured March 3 while unloading his snowmobile at Hunter’s Range near Enderby. He sustained a head and neck injury and was airlifted to Kelowna and then on to Vancouver General Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by David Evans of Armstrong, Matvenko has a serious spinal cord injury and a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Matvenko has a planned one month stay in the hospital spinal cord unit followed by three months at G.F. Strong Rehabilitation in Vancouver, which will then be followed by a rehabilitation process, the length of which is unknown.

Matvenko’s income from being owner and operator of Quality Excavating has been put on hold for an extended period of time, and his wife Sheryl is taking a leave of absence from her work as a nurse to live in rental accommodations in Vancouver to be with Matvenko and aid his rehabilitation. Their two children are travelling from Nanaimo on weekends to be there for their father.

“Anyone who knows the Matvenko family knows they are amazing people who never hesitate to support those in need. During this difficult time they are the ones in need – thank you for helping such a wonderful family,” Evans wrote.

The fundraising campaign has seen significant support raised for Matvenko, with just over $36,000 raised in three days.

To view the fundraiser or to donate, click here.

READ MORE: Vernon fundraiser a night for four

READ MORE: Vernon United Way drive-thru breakfast serves up major funds

Brendan Shykora

fundraiserHospitalsNorth Okanagan Regional District