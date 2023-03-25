A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man injured while snowmobiling at Hunter’s Range near Enderby March 3, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man injured while snowmobiling at Hunter’s Range near Enderby March 3, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)

Fundraiser for North Okanagan man with serious spinal cord injury tops $36K

Gary Matvenko was injured March 3 while unloading his snowmobile near Enderby

Funds are being raised for a North Okanagan man who has suffered a serious spinal cord injury.

Gary Matvenko was injured March 3 while unloading his snowmobile at Hunter’s Range near Enderby. He sustained a head and neck injury and was airlifted to Kelowna and then on to Vancouver General Hospital.

According to a GoFundMe campaign organized by David Evans of Armstrong, Matvenko has a serious spinal cord injury and a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Matvenko has a planned one month stay in the hospital spinal cord unit followed by three months at G.F. Strong Rehabilitation in Vancouver, which will then be followed by a rehabilitation process, the length of which is unknown.

Matvenko’s income from being owner and operator of Quality Excavating has been put on hold for an extended period of time, and his wife Sheryl is taking a leave of absence from her work as a nurse to live in rental accommodations in Vancouver to be with Matvenko and aid his rehabilitation. Their two children are travelling from Nanaimo on weekends to be there for their father.

“Anyone who knows the Matvenko family knows they are amazing people who never hesitate to support those in need. During this difficult time they are the ones in need – thank you for helping such a wonderful family,” Evans wrote.

The fundraising campaign has seen significant support raised for Matvenko, with just over $36,000 raised in three days.

To view the fundraiser or to donate, click here.

READ MORE: Vernon fundraiser a night for four

READ MORE: Vernon United Way drive-thru breakfast serves up major funds

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fundraiserHospitalsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon chamber calls for changes to paid sick leave, citing abuse of system

Just Posted

Thompson Okanagan karate athlete Charlie Duller lands a kick against Cariboo North East athlete Oscar McCarron Saturday, March 25, 2023, during the 2022 Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Athletes dazzle on Day 2 of B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man injured while snowmobiling at Hunter’s Range near Enderby March 3, 2023. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for North Okanagan man with serious spinal cord injury tops $36K

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is calling on the provincial government to make changes to employer-paid sick leave amid concerns among members that employees are abusing the system. (Chamber image)
Vernon chamber calls for changes to paid sick leave, citing abuse of system

The Penticton Vees scored five goals in a row Friday, March 24, to defeat the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees score 5 unanswered to stun Vernon Vipers, remain undefeated at home

Pop-up banner image