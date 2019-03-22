Julie Pakula, 40, died suddenly after having a brain aneurysm. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to assist her family with any financial burdens they may have. (Submitted)

Fundraiser for South Okanagan “supermom” who died suddenly

Friends described the 40-year-old Penticton woman as a supermom.

A Penticton woman who died suddenly from a brain aneurysm is being described as a “supermom” by a friend.

Julie Pakula, 40, underwent a five hour surgery on March 14, five days later she died while recovering at an intensive care unit in a Vancouver hospital.

Friends have established a GoFundMe account to help with any financial burden her kids and boyfriend will have to endure. Pakula was a mother to two teenage kids, as well as a stepmother to three others. She was the co-provider of her family.

“Her youngest son is going to be graduating this year and she was looking to buy a formal dress for her son’s girlfriend,” said Pakula’s friend, Dréa Escalante-Graham. “Her boyfriend is at a loss as well. He said he waited a lifetime to meet his soulmate Julie.”

Escalante-Graham said Pakula would always open her home to those that were in need.

Pakula was working for a Penticton organization that assists adults with developmental disabilities. She was known as a lover of all animals and her pride and joy were her two boys and her family.

The campaign created on March 16 has raised almost $1,900 of the $3,000 goal.

Fundraiser for South Okanagan "supermom" who died suddenly

