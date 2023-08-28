A before and after photo of Wilson Landing’s Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz’s home. Funds will go towards helping Zydowicz and the 12 other firefighters who lost their homes. (GoFundMe photo)

A before and after photo of Wilson Landing’s Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz’s home. Funds will go towards helping Zydowicz and the 12 other firefighters who lost their homes. (GoFundMe photo)

Fundraiser for Wilson’s Landing firefighters raises close to $100K

13 volunteer firefighters have lost their homes in the McDougall Creek fire

It’s been a chaotic and exhausting week for firefighters across the Okanagan region, as they still continue to deal with wildfires.

The McDougall Creek blaze, currently still burning at a size of 12,634 hectares, has burnt down several homes, including those of 13 members of the Wilson Landing Volunteer Fire Department.

The 24-team crew has done their best to protect the community, but more than half of them have lost their homes while protecting others.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend of the fire chief, Paul Zydowicz. As of writing, $96,600 has been raised for the 13 firefighters and their families.

The funds will be used at each family’s discretion as they wait for insurance proceeds.

The 13 firefighters are: Tom Crocker, Gavin Jones, Terry Grover, Ronaye Beck, Rob Baker, David Ireland, William Myers, Cameron Fyles, Arturo Peralta, Nick Fox, Riley Carruthers, Dave Richie and Zydowicz. The Wilson Landing fire department also covers areas like Traders Cove, Pine Point, Blue Grouse, Shelter Cove, Bella Vista and Secret Point.

The GoFundMe link can be found at gofund.me/96998292, with proceeds being evenly distributed between each family.

A $130,000 goal has been set.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen commends Okanagan wildfire fight

READ MORE: Nearly 70 Vernon volunteers making life easier for wildfire evacuees

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafirefightersfundraiserfundraising

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon helps 2,400 Okanagan/Shuswap wildfire evacuees
Next story
3 North Okanagan grassland fires Monday deemed suspicious

Just Posted

The final touches are happening in the next 48 hours for the 122nd edition of Armstrong’s Interior Provincial Exhibition, which rolls out Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 9:30 a.m. (File photo)
Staff, volunteers full of Giddy Up ‘N Go for Armstrong IPE

The BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue Department was busy handling a pair of suspicious grassland fires in its region Monday, Aug. 28. The two calls came an hour after another suspicious fire was reported in Coldstream on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road. (Morning Star - file photo)
3 North Okanagan grassland fires Monday deemed suspicious

A before and after photo of Wilson Landing’s Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz’s home. Funds will go towards helping Zydowicz and the 12 other firefighters who lost their homes. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for Wilson’s Landing firefighters raises close to $100K

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon's Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon helps 2,400 Okanagan/Shuswap wildfire evacuees