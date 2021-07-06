The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

The Ker family. (GoFundMe)

Fundraiser launched for family of Chilliwack man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake

The 31-year-old was last seen alive in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park playing with his young child

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Brad Ker, the Chilliwack father who drowned in Osoyoos Lake on June 29.

The GoFundMe, In Loving Memory of Brad Ker, has raised $37,572 so far to support Ker’s wife, two-year-old son and 10-year-old stepson.

Ker was found unresponsive in Osoyoos Lake, after disappearing while playing with his child in the shallow water at Nk’Mip RV Park.

Despite life-saving efforts from friends, family and first responders Ker did not survive. The exact cause of death has not been released, and BC Coroner’s Service and RCMP are investigating.

A family friend set up the fundraiser to help Ker’s family through the coming weeks and months to grieve and process their loss.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser

Previous story
Sicamous woman drowns while swimming in Mara Lake near Sicamous
Next story
COVID-19 shots come to Vernon mall

Just Posted

The Wise Wildlife Control Services team freed a snake caught in deer netting Monday, July 5, 2021. (@wise.wildlife - Facebook)
Vernon wildlife control frees rattlesnake from deer netting

(GoFundMe.com)
Fundraisers launched for 2 Okanagan men injured in ATV crash

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Missing man believed to be in Kelowna or Vernon

District of Lake Country has evacuation plans for neighbourhoods in the event of a fire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Fires spark evacuation plan in Lake Country