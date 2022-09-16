Fundraiser launched for Vernon man with malignant brain tumour

Ian Baker was diagnosed Sept. 14 with a tumour that has spread to his spine

Funds are flowing in for a Vernon man who was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour earlier this week.

Ian Baker was twice admitted to Vernon Jubilee Hospital to undergo tests in early September, and on Sept. 14 he received the diagnosis of a malignant brain tumour that has spread to his spine.

Within moments of being diagnosed, Baker was taken by ambulance to the Kelowna airport and flown to Vancouver. He is currently at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) awaiting emergency brain and spine surgery.

Baker’s sister-in-law Raven Zeller started a GoFundMe campaign to support Baker and his family in his time of crisis.

“Ian is a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. In the time I’ve come to know him as family, the warmth of his heart and kindness of his soul is what surrounds him. He is truly an incredible man who really needs our help,” Zeller wrote on the fundraiser page.

Baker and his wife Jenny Zeller will need to cover a multitude of expenses, including medical costs, medical-related travel and accommodation for his wife to be with him in Vancouver as he stays in hospital long term, on top of the usual household bills as Baker goes through surgery, treatments and — hopefully — recovery.

“Everything is happening so fast that the entire family is in shock and we are praying that at the very least for now we can alleviate their financial fears and burdens as Ian prepares for his emergency brain and spine surgery,” wrote Zeller.

“Anything that can be shared to assist we are truly grateful. Kindly please share this call for support with as many people in Ian’s community as possible as I know he has touched the lives of many.”

Launched on Thursday, the GoFundMe page has so far raised more than $7,800 towards its goal of $30,000

In an update on Thursday, Zeller wrote that Baker was transferred from the neurology ward at VGH to the neurology intensive care unit for close monitoring.

