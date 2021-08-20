Fundraiser launched for West Kelowna teacher who lost home in Mount Law wildfire

Shannondee Rigby’s West Kelowna home was razed by the Mount Law wildfire on Aug. 15. (Contributed)

An online fundraiser has launched to support the West Kelowna family who lost their home due to the Mount Law wildfire — including its well-loved matriarch, elementary school teacher Shannondee Rigby.

Rigby’s Upper Glenrosa home fell victim as the Mount Law wildfire sparked and quickly ballooned to 800 hectares on Aug. 15.

“This is the second home she has lost due to fire, and the thought of rebuilding for a second time must be beyond overwhelming,” reads the GoFundMe page organized by Callie Patton and Catharine Marrs.

“This time, she will be rebuilding on her own, as she lost her longtime spouse last September. Further, her elderly mother who lives with her is currently experiencing serious health issues.”

Shannondee Rigby and her late husband, Keith. (Contributed)

Patton and Marrs say Rigby is a long-time teacher, teaching at Glenrosa Elementary and George Pringle Elementary, who “supported children and their families to an extent that goes above and beyond.”

“Now she needs help to rebuild her life.”

Since launching on Thursday, Aug. 19, the fundraiser has garnered more than $4,000 in donations. To donate, visit gofundme.com.

Since Aug. 15, crews have seen no significant growth in the suspected human-caused Mount Law blaze and it continues to burn at 800 hectares. However, officials did confirm one structure had been significantly damaged.

