Fundraiser set up for family of Vernon man killed in car accident

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” read the GoFundMe page set up in memory of Aidan Crawshaw

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of a 24-year-old Vernon man who died in a car accident near Lake Country.

Aidan Crawshaw was one of six people taken to hospital in a multi-vehicle accident on Oct. 24. He died at the scene before police arrival.

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” said Amanda Wallace in the GoFundMe post set up on Sunday. “Our dear friend, son, grandson, and brother has lost his life in a car accident. He was so well loved and it breaks my heart I cant do more to make the best celebration of life possible for him.”

All donations will go towards covering the funeral costs and supporting Crawshaw’s family.

“The last thing anyone needs to worry about in these times is money,” Wallace’s post continues.

“Aidan was so loved, many hearts are broken and we are going to do our best to get him celebrated as fast as we can. He loved so many people, he was loved by so many and he will be forever missed.”

Wallace said the fundraising page was set up with the blessing of Crawshaw’s father.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to this fundraiser. It is greatly appreciated and will help to lessen the stress and financial burden on Aidan’s father. Your support and kind words are overwhelming,” said Tara Wallace, official organizer of the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised $2,659 of its $15,000 goal.

