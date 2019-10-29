A GoFundMe page has been set up for a memorial for Aidan Crawshaw, a young man from Vernon who died in a car accident near Lake Country. (Photo: Tara Wallace/GoFundMe)

Fundraiser set up for family of Vernon man killed in car accident

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” read the GoFundMe page set up in memory of Aidan Crawshaw

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of a 24-year-old Vernon man who died in a car accident near Lake Country.

Aidan Crawshaw was one of six people taken to hospital in a multi-vehicle accident on Oct. 24. He died at the scene before police arrival.

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” said Amanda Wallace in the GoFundMe post set up on Sunday. “Our dear friend, son, grandson, and brother has lost his life in a car accident. He was so well loved and it breaks my heart I cant do more to make the best celebration of life possible for him.”

All donations will go towards covering the funeral costs and supporting Crawshaw’s family.

“The last thing anyone needs to worry about in these times is money,” Wallace’s post continues.

“Aidan was so loved, many hearts are broken and we are going to do our best to get him celebrated as fast as we can. He loved so many people, he was loved by so many and he will be forever missed.”

Wallace said the fundraising page was set up with the blessing of Crawshaw’s father.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to this fundraiser. It is greatly appreciated and will help to lessen the stress and financial burden on Aidan’s father. Your support and kind words are overwhelming,” said Tara Wallace, official organizer of the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page has so far raised $2,659 of its $15,000 goal.

READ MORE: Car crash at Predator Ridge near Vernon

READ MORE: Six people taken to hospital in Thursday morning crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee
Next story
ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

Just Posted

Vernon’s LED conversion project illuminates $75K light study

1,200 streetlamps to be updated to LED technology saving money on electrical bill in the long run

Fundraiser set up for family of Vernon man killed in car accident

“We have lost a huge part of our hearts,” read the GoFundMe page set up in memory of Aidan Crawshaw

Mortar dug up on Spallumcheen property

RCMP explosives disposal unit called in

Farmers, food processors and others invited to networking open house in Vernon

Land to Table is holding its first open house at the Vernon Art Gallery tonight from 6-8 p.m.

Lawyers must do more research in Vernon physiotherapist case

Judge not convinced joint submission of 18-month conditional sentence appropriate in case

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Kelowna’s Bowman jazzes up set list for Vernon

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

ICBC improving, but not yet out of the red, B.C. minister says

David Eby refutes reports of staff increase, ‘dividend’ to province

PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government

Also tapped to assist is Canada’s ambassador to France, Isabelle Hudon

Saving for a down payment on your first home takes a careful plan

Financial consumer agency says minimum is 5% of purchase price if you plan to spend $500,000 or less

Puppy sustains ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

Most Read