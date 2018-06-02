—Facebook

Fundraiser started for family of missing Vernon man

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of a missing Vernon man as his parents take time off work to search for him in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP says it has narrowed its search for Jordan Mooney after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country May 31.

Jordan was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

“After releasing the description of Jordan’s vehicle to the media, a Kelowna resident spotted his vehicle abandoned in the McKinley Landing area,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

GoFundMe organizer Michelle Sorge works with Jordan’s mother, Tammy Mooney, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“His mom is off work while they’re out at the scene looking for him, and we wanted to make life as easy as possible. I don’t think they should have to worry about money while they’re out looking for them. We’re just trying to show our support as best we can,” she said.

The fundraiser has a goal to raise $20,000.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech
Next story
B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Just Posted

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

OV College of Massage gets a lift

Everyone needs a lift now and again, but the newly donated lift… Continue reading

Vernon summer mural tours start

Tours began June 1 and run bi-weekly throughout the summer months.

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech

Programs to occur throughout Okanagan-Shuswap

Cheap eats! 10 places to eat in Kelowna for under $10

Eat out in the Okanagan without breaking the bank

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

OPINION: On helmets and helicopter parenting

How the “what-ifs’ and close calls can drive people with kids crazy

Most Read