Fundraiser started for family of missing Vernon man

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of a missing Vernon man as his parents take time off work to search for him in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP says it has narrowed its search for Jordan Mooney after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country May 31.

Jordan was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

“After releasing the description of Jordan’s vehicle to the media, a Kelowna resident spotted his vehicle abandoned in the McKinley Landing area,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

GoFundMe organizer Michelle Sorge works with Jordan’s mother, Tammy Mooney, at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“His mom is off work while they’re out at the scene looking for him, and we wanted to make life as easy as possible. I don’t think they should have to worry about money while they’re out looking for them. We’re just trying to show our support as best we can,” she said.

The fundraiser has a goal to raise $20,000.

