Fundraiser started for victims of Okanagan house fire

A couple has been airlifted to Vancouver after sustaining injuries in a West Kelowna fire

After a West Kelowna couple’s home was destroyed by flames last night, a GoFundMe was started for the pair after they were airlifted to Vancouver with serious injuries.

Chiara Boehlke and her boyfriend Aleck Villeneuve were renting the home near Glencoe Road and according to her sister’s post on the fundraiser’s page, they did not have rental insurance.

“They will also be incurring costs in Vancouver during recovery but don’t have the savings to cover it,” Jordan Hannah wrote.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but residents in the area heard the explosion from the event throughout the neighbourhood. Three individuals were sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the West Kelowna Fire Department.

