Fundraisers set up for family of Penticton murder victim

This isn’t the first tragedy the Savage family has endured

The community is stepping up with fundraisers to help the family of Penticton murder victim Taig Savage.

This isn’t the first tragedy Taig’s mother Tracey Savage has faced, according to a GoFundMe set up for the Savage family. Tracey has raised 10 children, and lost two of them to a house fire a few years ago. The recent loss of Taig in addition to her two young children is an unbelievable tragedy for Tracey and her family, reads the GoFundMe page.

Last week, RCMP identified Taig Savage as the homicide victim who was found with critical injuries on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School in the early morning of Sept. 5. There have been no arrests so far in Taig’s murder and the family is pleading for people who have information to do that right thing and come forward.

A graduate of Summerland Secondary School, he was a student at the first-year construction program at Okanagan College. He previously worked at Zia’s Stonehouse Restaurant and had worked for a Summerland construction company. He really enjoyed his trade, said his mom. Taig had just turned 22-years-old.

Community members are also stepping up in other ways. Tracey had just opened Just Hazel this summer. Just Hazel is a cafe in downtown Summerland and is well-loved by community members. Now friends and community members have stepped up to help at the cafe during this difficult time.

Tracey’s friend Judy Kind has gathered numerous raffle items donated by local businesses including a basket from Maple Roche and a gift certificate to Zia’s. The funds raised by the raffle will help pay for funeral costs, she said.

The raffle draw is set for Sept. 26 and tickets can be bought at Just Hazel Cafe.

To see more about the Gofundme click here.

Anybody who has information or witnessed this crime is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

